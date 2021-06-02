Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.98. Summer Infant shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 19,551 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

