Sumokoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $787,230.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

