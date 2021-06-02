SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.59% of SunCoke Energy worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

