Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Acquires C$499,922.25 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.22. 8,774,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.5906414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

