Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.