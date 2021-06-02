SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in SunOpta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.