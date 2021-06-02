Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 163,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,156. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

