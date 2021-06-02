SuperLauncher Trading Up 141.2% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $154,857.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 141.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00286400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00186568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.01241863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.85 or 0.99919040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032526 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,483 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

