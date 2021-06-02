Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.