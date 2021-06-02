SureRemit (RMT) One Day Volume Hits $42,267.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. SureRemit has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $42,267.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

