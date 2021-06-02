Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.58% of Surmodics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Surmodics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Surmodics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRDX stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $735.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,415 shares of company stock worth $533,394 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

