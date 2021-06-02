SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $12.30 or 0.00032920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $345.85 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 222,471,660 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

