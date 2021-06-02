Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 13,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 66,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,889,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.