Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $578,209.77

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $578,209.77 and $590.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,290,195 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

