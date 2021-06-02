Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Freshpet worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -685.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

