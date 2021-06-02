Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cimarex Energy worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

