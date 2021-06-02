Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Stifel Financial worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216 in the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

