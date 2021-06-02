Swiss National Bank Acquires 80,035 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of JOYY worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in JOYY by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 362,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of YY opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

