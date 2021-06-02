Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

