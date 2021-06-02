Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Synovus Financial worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

