Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of First Financial Bankshares worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

