Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

