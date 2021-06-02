Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of SLM worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

