Swiss National Bank Buys 105,300 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Invitae worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $6,338,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

