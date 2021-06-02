Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

