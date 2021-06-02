Swiss National Bank Buys 3,300 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of American Campus Communities worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $59,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $48.63.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

