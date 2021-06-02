Swiss National Bank Buys 3,600 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Management worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after buying an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,541,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.35. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

