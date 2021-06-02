Swiss National Bank Buys 3,800 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Olin worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.