Swiss National Bank Buys 4,700 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

