Swiss National Bank Buys 6,700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

