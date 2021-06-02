Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

