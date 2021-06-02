Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,030 shares of company stock worth $75,710,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.16.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

