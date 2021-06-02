Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Paylocity worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.03, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

