Swiss National Bank Has $13.54 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Popular worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

