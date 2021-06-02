Swiss National Bank Has $13.77 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Brooks Automation worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.