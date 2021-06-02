Swiss National Bank Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

