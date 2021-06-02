Swiss National Bank Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.41, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

