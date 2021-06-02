Swiss National Bank Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of CDK Global worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.