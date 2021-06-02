Swiss National Bank Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Post worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Post by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

