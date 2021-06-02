Swiss National Bank Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of APA worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

APA stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -384.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

