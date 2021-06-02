Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

