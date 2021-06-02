Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Ovintiv worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

