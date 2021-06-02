Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

