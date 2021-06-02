Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Landstar System worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

