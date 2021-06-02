Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $534,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

