Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Anaplan worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

