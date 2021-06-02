Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Apartment Income REIT worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 in the last three months.

Shares of AIRC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

