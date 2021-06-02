Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.