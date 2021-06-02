Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,800 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Envista worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Envista by 1.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.