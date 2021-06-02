Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Planet Fitness worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -352.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

